Sanya authorities handle rent relief for business amid coronavirus

SANYA, February 18. /TASS/. Sanya authorities (Hainan province, China) decided to relieve the business from paying rent during the period when companies are closed temporarily amid coronavirus epidemic in the country, the local authorities announced on Tuesday.

"Sanya is introducing support measures to help the business amid coronavirus outbreak. The measures will include commercial rent relief during the time when the business was not functioning", the statement reads.

The measures are taken in order to support the business struggling amid coronavirus outbreak and will stay in effect until the businessmen resume their work.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (official name COVID-19) in Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 12 million people, in late December 2019. Cases of the novel coronavirus were found in 25 other countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to the latest data, the death toll from coronavirus has exceeded 1,800 and more than 73,000 people have been infected. Nearly 13,000 people have recovered.