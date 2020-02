US to introduce new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 — media

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Austria’s OMV company, one of Gazprom’s five European partners in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, invested 113 mln euros in the project in 2019, the company said in a report.

"Cash flow from investing activities in 2019 included a cash outflow of EUR (113) mln related to the financing agreements for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project," the report reads.