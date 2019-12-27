UAC's President says production of 30 SSJ 100 jets per year planned starting 2021

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce at least 30 Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ 100) jets per year starting 2021, UAC's President Yuri Slyusar said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.
"Next year we plan to produce around 20 jets. We are going to produce around 150 jets by 2024-2025. Our target from 2021 is to return to production of at least 30 jets per year," he said.