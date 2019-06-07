SSJ 100 meets all harsh requirements of Russian, European, US authorities — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The SSJ-100 liner meets all standards of the aviation authorities of Russia, Europe and the United States, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We conduct regular checks of the parameters the plane and its current manufacturing are expected to be complied with from the standpoint of the certificate obtained from the state aviation committee and the European one. It meets all strict requirements and basic standards of the Russian, European and US authorities," he said when asked about the plane’s checks.

Sukhoi Superjet-100 is a new generation liner designed and manufactured by the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (an affiliate of the UAC). It boasts sophisticated aerodynamics, power plant and avionics parameters that guarantee its effective operation and passenger comfort. The SSJ-100 is a short and medium haul plane. For the first time it was presented to the public at large in September 2007. The SSJ-100 performed its first flight in May 2008. The first commercial plane was provided to the customer in the spring of 2011.

