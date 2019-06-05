Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IAC prepares preliminary report on SSJ-100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo — source

Emergencies
June 05, 4:55 UTC+3

The source said that the preliminary report was prepared by IAC's most experienced specialists in plane crash investigation

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Experts from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) have prepared a preliminary report about the investigation into the SSJ-100 plane crash at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, a source familiar with the matter told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Aeroflot refutes reports about violation of instructions by ill-fated SSJ-100 crew

"The preliminary report was prepared by IAC's most experienced specialists in plane crash investigation. It includes flight analysis, the condition of the aircraft, description of actions of crewmembers, ground services, emergency and rescue teams," the source said.

The source added that the report will also include operational recommendations on flight safety. He noted that the preliminary report was prepared in 30 days in accordance with Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

On May 5, an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk returned to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo 30 minutes after the takeoff to catch fire while crash landing.

Forty-one people died, ten more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the accident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot’s insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.

