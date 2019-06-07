SSJ 100 meets all international safety standards, says United Aircraft Corporation head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian airplane Sukhoi Superjet 100 complies with all international safety standards, President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar Officer said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are confident that the aircraft [SSJ-100] is reliable. It meets all the international standards from the standpoint of safety. Our partners share this point of view," Slyusar said.

Sukhoi Superjet-100 is a new generation liner designed and manufactured by the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (an affiliate of the UAC). It boasts sophisticated aerodynamics, power plant and avionics parameters that guarantee its effective operation and passenger comfort. The SSJ-100 is a short and medium haul plane. For the first time it was presented to the public at large in September 2007. The SSJ-100 performed its first flight in May 2008. The first commercial plane was provided to the customer in the spring of 2011.