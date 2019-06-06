UAC plans to start deliveries of SSJ 100 to Thailand in late 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to begin supplying SSJ 100 aircraft to Thailand at the end of 2019, UAC President Yury Slyusar said in an interview with TASS within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The contract has been signed, and we manufacture planes for it," he said.

At the end of February 2019, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (part of UAC) signed a contract with Thailand airline Kom Airlines for the supply of SSJ 100 aircraft. An agreement of intent on the supply of aircraft between the parties was concluded at the end of 2018 during a working visit of the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in Thailand.

The SSJ 100 aircraft has been operated by the Thai Air Force since mid-2016.