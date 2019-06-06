Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UAC plans to start deliveries of SSJ 100 to Thailand in late 2019

Business & Economy
June 06, 18:34 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to begin supplying SSJ 100 aircraft to Thailand at the end of 2019, UAC President Yury Slyusar said in an interview with TASS within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The contract has been signed, and we manufacture planes for it," he said.

At the end of February 2019, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (part of UAC) signed a contract with Thailand airline Kom Airlines for the supply of SSJ 100 aircraft. An agreement of intent on the supply of aircraft between the parties was concluded at the end of 2018 during a working visit of the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in Thailand.

The SSJ 100 aircraft has been operated by the Thai Air Force since mid-2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
2
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
3
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
4
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
5
Chinese enterprises plan to invest $583.52 mln in projects in Tula, says governor
6
Putin says Russia not interested in very high oil prices
7
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT