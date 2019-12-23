Nornickel undertakes to fund half of expenses on housing renovation in Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, December 23. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will undertake to finance 50% of the expenses on the ambitious housing renovation project in Norilsk (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north). The program’s total cost is estimated at 85 billion rubles ($1.37 billion), the company’s Vice President Dmitry Pristanskov told TASS.

Norilsk's housing stock is the legacy of the Soviet times, and every year another one or two buildings are recorded as outdated. Most houses, built back during the USSR, have a lifespan of 25-30 years, but in reality people have been living there for 40-50 years.

"The estimations quote as much as 85 billion rubles in necessary investments," the company’s vice president said. "We have discussed this project with the Ministry for the Development of the Far East and Arctic and the government. The company takes on half of the expenses, 10% will be paid by the region and the city, and about 40% of investments will come from the federal budget."

According to the company official, the renovation in Norilsk may take about 15 years, starting in 2021.

According to the region’s Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Tsykalov, under the program more than 300,000 square meters of housing will be demolished, and about 500,000 square meters will be built.

About Norilsk

Norilsk is among the world’s five northernmost cities with the population of 170,000. The other northernmost cities are Russia’s Murmansk, Norway’s Hammerfest, Anchorage in Alaska and the capital of Finland’s Lapand, Rovaniemi.

Housing construction in the city spanned two periods: 1940s-1950s and 1960s-1990s. The city, including the remote Snezhnogorsk settlement, has 862 buildings.