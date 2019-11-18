Rolf will be sold to single buyer — spokesperson

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Delance Limited, the controlling company of Rolf auto dealer, plans to sell the group to a single buyer, a company’s spokesperson told TASS on Monday.

"The decision was made to sell the whole group to a single buyer. The deal covers all group companies — Rolf, Rolf Motors and Rolf Estate Spb. The group will not be sold out in pieces", the spokesperson of Delance Limited said.

It was reported earlier that Rolf founder Sergei Petrov is considering an option of selling 100% of his business.

In June 2019, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against Petrov on illegal withdrawal of money abroad. Petrov left Russia in summer.

Rolf founded in 1991 is one of the largest car dealers in Russia, dealing with 22 car brands and holding 62 show rooms.