Arctic Palladium’s delegation studies Nornickel’s experience to organize work in Arctic

"We have received a big delegation from Arctic Palladium, which came to learn our experience in high-quality construction and effective commissioning of the plant in compliance with the international standards," the press service quoted the plant’s Deputy CEO for Industrial Assets Dmitry Chetverikov as saying.

CHITA, November 1. /TASS/. A delegation of the Arctic Palladium Company, which Nornickel and Russian Platinum have organized for implementation of a new project in the Norilsk industrial district, visited the Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Plant (a part of Nornickel) in the Trans-Baikal Region’s south-east. The Bystrinsky plant is Nornickel’s most advance asset, the plant’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"The plant’s specialists and managers speak openly about what they do not like and what should be changed, about what we could avoid at the stages of projecting and building," the delegation’s leader Andrey Kravchenko said. "We visit industrial assets both abroad and in Russia - nobody would say about drawbacks."

"At the Bystrinsky plant, we have noted positive experience, certain drawbacks, and we shall be able to use their experience in our project at the very early stage," he added.

Arctic Palladium’s Chief Mechanic Mikhail Voronov looked into the plant’s repair and mechanical workshops and service areas, appreciated the level of mechanization in maintenance and repair services, and noted the high culture of production.

The delegation’s another member, Gipronickel Institute’s Senior Engineer Yuri Gaponov, studied the plant’s experience in quarries construction.

"The structure of the Chernogorsk field (which Arctic Palladium develops - TASS) is similar to the Bystrinsky field, and thus it was useful to see how the plant organizes storage," he said. "We have learned a lot from specialists of different classes and from different units."

Arctic Palladium was established in 2018 as a joint venture between Norilsk Nickel and Russian Platinum for further development of interspersed ore deposits in the Norilsk industrial district. Norilsk Nickel's contribution to the joint venture’s charter capital was a license to develop the Maslovskoye field. Russian Platinum's contribution was a license to develop the southern part of the Norilsk-1 field and the Chernogorsk deposit. The companies own equal shares in the joint venture - 50% each.