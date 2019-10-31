Hainan's Haikou and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh launch direct flights

HAIKOU, October 31. /TASS/. The administrative center of China's Hainan, the city of Haikou, and Vietnamese Ho Chi Minh City launched direct flights. According to www.hinews.cn, the first board from Ho Chi Minh City landed safely at Meilan International Airport on October 28.

This is the seventh international route opened at Meilan Airport this year. Vietnamese company Wenhua Air Travel operates the new flights. The flights are operated aboard A321 aircraft twice a week: on Thursdays and Sundays.

Following the launch, Haikou's Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports held a presentation of the city’s tourism potential for travel agents and Ho Chi Minh City media.

A Vietnamese delegation (38 travel agents) will spend five days on Hainan. The trip's program includes visits to the cities of Haikou, Sanya and several other areas of the island.

The Hainan government is currently paying great attention to the development of air transport between the province and other countries following a plan to turn the island into a world-class tourist resort, as well as the construction of a pilot free trade zone.

The two main airports of the province in the cities of Haikou and Sanya currently served over 20 million people in terms of total annual passenger traffic. According to this indicator, the province ranks third after Shanghai and Guangdong. Together with two other Hainan airports in Qionghai and Sansha, these air harbors serve over 500 domestic and international destinations.