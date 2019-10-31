{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Eyeing a new catch: Russia casts line to create national fish brand, federal agency says

The agency estimates it will take between 6 and 12 months to promote the brand, which will become global

QINGDAO/China/, October 31. /TASS/. Russia intends to launch a national brand dubbed Russian Fish to promote seafood, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery Pyotr Savchuk told TASS at the 24th China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao on Thursday.

"Right now, we are working on creating a national brand called Russian Fish," Savchuk said. "We have been talking about establishing this enterprise for two or three years, and now this decision has been made. We estimate that it will take between 6 and 12 months to promote the brand, which will become global," Savchuk emphasized.

A non-profit organization will be set up to conduct advertising, which will involve Russian fishing industries, the official explained. "There is an interest here, but fishermen always have a careful approach to this. Every company has its own brand to promote, so I see nothing terrible about this. American and Norwegian companies do the same thing. However, the idea is to promote our fish worldwide - be it in China, the United States or Europe - under one, unified brand," Savchuk explained.

Highlighting the advantages of Russia’s fish, he noted it is a purely organic product, distinguished by fine quality that comes from a wild habitat. "In our view, after creating our common brand we will attain better results," Savchuk vowed, noting that the companies won’t have to spend money on market research or promoting their goods. "Besides, the Russian Fish brand will focus on holding fairs, exhibitions, festivals and other events," the official specified.

