Nord Stream 2 project operator to start pipelay in Danish waters shortly

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project operator, plans to start the preparatory work and the pipelay in Danish waters in coming weeks, the company said on Wednesday.

"Preparatory works, such as the installation of concrete mattresses and rock placement for the crossing of existing infrastructure (cables and pipelines), and the subsequent pipelay, will start in the coming weeks. The Danish section of the pipeline will be built with pipes currently stored in Mukran, on the German island of Rugen," the company said.

As reported earlier today, the Danish Energy Agency issued a permit for laying the pipeline on October 30.

More than 2,100 km of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline have been laid for the time being, the company stated. "Pipelay has been completed in Russian, Finnish and Swedish waters, and for the most part in German waters. The construction of both landfall facilities in Russia and Germany is nearing completion," the Nord Stream 2 AG noted.

"We are pleased to have obtained Denmark’s consent to construct the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline through the Danish continental shelf area in the Baltic Sea south-east of Bornholm. We will continue the constructive cooperation with Danish authorities to complete the construction of the pipeline," commented Samira Kiefer Andersson, the Permitting Manager Denmark in the company.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is almost complete, with its commissioning scheduled for the turn of 2019. About five weeks will be required to construct the pipeline segment in Danish waters after obtaining the building permit, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said earlier.