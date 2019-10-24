Putin calls for expanding economic ties with Kenya

"I am confident that our meeting will give a good impetus to the further strengthening of Russian-Kenyan cooperation," Putin said at a meeting with President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta. In his opinion, lawmakers and entrepreneurs who have already held two Russian-Kenyan business forums contribute to strengthening ties between the two countries. The Russian leader believes that such meetings deserve "all support".

"Of course, we consider development of trade and economic ties and ensuring stable growth of trade turnover a priority," Putin emphasized. According to him, last year, trade turnover increased by 1.2%. "We are pleased that some Russian companies are gaining a foothold in the Kenyan market," Putin said.

Putin also noted that friendly interstate relations have developed between Russia and Kenya, the history of which begins from the moment Kenya declared independence.