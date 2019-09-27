SSJ-100 aircraft to be renamed as part of its upgrade

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Renaming of Sukhoi Super Jet - 100 (SSJ-100) passenger airplane is viewed as part of comprehensive upgrade of the aircraft along with higher reliability and improvement of other aircraft characteristics, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCA) press service told TASS on Friday.

"Sukhoi Civil Aircraft is implementing upgrade of the SSJ-100 airplane as part of the import substitution policy. In particular, it will lead to higher reliability, improved economics of operation, higher safety and comfort of the aircraft. We are considering different aspects of reinforcing positions on the market within the framework of such activity, including probably a name reflecting the deliverable of changes in quality. Our goal is to form an updated product having demand on the market, rather than rename the aircraft," SCA said.

"Simply giving a new name is not an end in itself. It [the new-look airplane - TASS] should be created; there should be something available to have the new name," the company said.

SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft can be consolidated under a common brand, the ex-CEO of SCA Alexander Rubtsov said last year.