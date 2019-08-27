All new technologies to be added to Sino-Russian CR929-600 aircraft — Deputy PM

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Russia and China have been applying all the global technologies and achievements to make their jointly developed wide-body long-range CR929-600 airplane competitive, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters on Tuesday at the MAKS Airshow.

"We will apply all the global innovations, achievements and technologies in partnership with China to make this aircraft competitive," Borisov said.

Russia and China will produce almost the entire range of airplanes, from regional to long-range ones, the official added.

The CR929 wide-body long-range passenger jet project has been implemented since 2014. The base version of CR929-600 will be able to carry 280 passengers to the distance up to 12,000 kilometers. The aircraft family will comprise an extended body modification CR929-700 and a shorter body model CR929-500. The aircraft will be assembled in China and designed in Russia. The overall budget is estimated at $13 bln.