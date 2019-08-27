Russia's high-tech firm presents upgraded Mi-24P helicopter at MAKS 2019 air show

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s corporation Rostec has presented an upgraded combat and transport helicopter Mi-24P-1M with new generation onboard electronic equipment at the international air and space show MAKS 2019.

"The updated Mi-24P helicopter has an upgraded unified targeting and navigation system, a panoramic targeting optoelectronic system, a phased array radar (optional), an advanced autopilot, onboard defense system, and a new power supply system. The helicopter’s empty weight has been reduced to 430 kilograms," Rostec said.

New generation electronics have significantly increased the helicopter’s combat endurance and firepower.

"This new version of the helicopter, Mi-24P-1M, is a product of cooperation by our holding companies Helicopters of Russia and the concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET. It boasts better technical and combat parameters, which make it more attractive to potential customers," Rostec quotes the industrial director of the corporation’s aviation cluster, Anatoly Serdyukov, as saying.

The combat and transport helicopter Mi-24P is meant for destroying armored vehicles and providing fire support for ground forces. On the list of the helicopter’s main features are the ability to carry personnel with standard weapons, evacuate those injured from the battlefield and transport cargoes placed inside the cockpit or attached to external hardpoints.

Rostec said the new helicopter was developed jointly by the holding companies Helicopters of Russia and concern of radio-electronic technologies KRET.

The international aerospace show MAKS 2019 is being held in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, on August 27-September 1 as organized by Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Rostec Corporation. The show has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies.