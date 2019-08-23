Russian defense contractor to feature Tor air defense system at MAKS air show

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will feature full-scale models of the Tor surface-to-air missile system’s combat vehicles and new anti-drone technology at the MAKS 2019 air show in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27-September 1, the company said on Friday.

The company’s display stand in pavilion D9 will feature "the ROSC-1 system for neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Sopka-2 air-route radar station and the DMRL-3 meteorological radar system. The display stand will also demonstrate radar, communications and security systems for the protection of vital facilities: the Alkor airfield surveillance radar, the Sova radar station and the Barrier site-security radar system," the company’s press release reads.

"At the open exhibition, visitors will see full-scale models of combat vehicles making part of the Tor-M2DT and Tor-E2 air defense systems with 9M338KE surface-to-air missiles, Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft complexes and the 9F678E autonomous training simulator of the commander and the operator of Tor-E2 combat vehicles, and also elements of the Adyutant universal target training simulator," according to the press release.

Almaz-Antey will also showcase the long-range S-400 Triumf and Antey-2500 air defense systems, medium-range Viking and Vityaz missile launchers, short-range Tor, Osa-AKM-1, seaborne Rif-M, Shtil-1 and Klinok anti-aircraft guns, the Gibka turret mount and other products.