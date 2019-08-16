Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show

"The Su-57E fighter (the Gagarin Aircraft Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur) and the Il-112VE military transport plane (the Voronezh Aircraft Enterprise) will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the MAKS-2019 air show," the statement says.

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia will demonstrate the export versions of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet and the Il-112V military transport aircraft at the MAKS-2019 international air show, the state arms seller Rosoboronexport said in a statement on Friday.

Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev has said he is confident that both planes will evoke huge interest at the MAKS air show.

CEO of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov noted that the exposition would feature more than 40 new exhibits. "This year, Rostec’s exposition includes over 250 new models, including more than 40 items that will be demonstrated at the MAKS for the first time: aircraft, avionics, aircraft engines and aerodrome equipment," the chief executive said.

The Su-57 export version differs from generation 4++ fighter jets by its multi-functionality, automation and the high degree of intellectualization of combat employment processes, super-maneuverability and other characteristics.

The Il-112VE light military transport plane is the export modification of the Il-112V aircraft developed for Russia’s Aerospace Force and designated to transport, air-land and airdrop cargoes, vehicles, ammunition and personnel. The plane features versatile employment options, expanded capabilities for cargo carriage, round-the-clock operation capability and other competitive advantages.