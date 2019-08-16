Putin to hold talks with president of Mozambique on August 22, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi in Moscow on August 22, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists on Friday.

"The focal point on the program of the visit due from August 20 to 23 is talks between the two presidents on August 22. The Mozambican president will also take part in a bilateral business forum, bringing together businesspersons from Russia and representatives from some companies of Mozambique," Ushakov said.

He emphasized the importance of the visit, given that the first Russia-Africa summit will be held in Sochi on October 23-24. Elections are scheduled in Mozambique on October 15, due to which the country's president won’t be able to attend the summit, Ushakov explained.

Ushakov added that several intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents, as well as business agreements will be signed following the talks.

Russian companies take an active interest in cooperation with Mozambican partners, the Kremlin aide said, citing Rosneft, UAZ, GAZ, Kamaz, Inter Rao - Export and Gazprombank among others.

Trade between Russia and Mozambique stood at $115 million last year, growing 25% year-on-year. It made $30 million in January-May of this year.