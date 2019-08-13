US Department of Commerce blacklists Russian research institute

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce blacklisted the Kaluga Scientific Research Radio Technology Institute (KRRTI). The relevant notice was posted on Tuesday on the website of the US Federal Register.

The decision to impose restrictions was made because KRRTI is a subsidiary controlled by Russia’s Joint-Stock Company Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (CRET) slapped by sanctions and is itself in the sanction list of the US Treasury Department, the document says. The so-called presumption of refusal for export of US dual-purpose products will now be effective for KRRTI.