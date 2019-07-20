Beijing horticultural expo to host 'Days of Hainan'

HAIKOU, July 20./TASS/. A series of events dubbed the "Days of Hainan" will be held on July 21-23 on the territory of the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition "Expo 2019". As the Hainan Daily newspaper reports, Hainan will present its creative, tourist and economic potential in the capital.

For three days, the province’s musical and dance ensembles will perform at the Expo site, there will be theater performances, and a presentation of the Hainan pilot free trade zone, the region's economic potential and its tourism industry. Visitors will be able to find out more about the parks and attractions of the southern province, the organizers of the event will pay special attention to the island’s ecology and Hainan’s gardening field.

July 22 and 23 will be devoted to the provincial capital - Haikou and the resort city of Sanya - one of the most popular tourist destinations with Chinese and foreign tourists.

At the expo, Hainan will present the souvenirs and products of its masters, as well as food industry products and products of local chefs.

The Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition is a large-scale event with the participation of 86 countries and 24 international organizations. It runs from April 29 to October 7 under the motto "Live with greenery, live better." Exhibition pavilions are located in the Yanqing area on the north-western outskirts of Beijing, where the Winter Olympics will be held in 2022. According to the organizing committee, the exhibition area is 960 hectares, with over 220, 000 trees and shrubs are planted, as well as a large number of flowers.