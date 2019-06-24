Hainan Airlines to launch more than 40 international flights by 2022

HAIKOU, June 24./TASS/. The Chinese air carrier Hainan Airlines plans to launch at least 40 new flights by 2022, which will connect Hainan Island with the cities of the world. This was reported by the parent company of the carrier HNA Group.

"By 2022, Hainan Airlines will launch more than 40 new international flights that will be departing from the Hainan Province," the China Daily newspaper quotes HNA Group chairman Chen Feng as saying.

According to him, along with the provincial capital - Haikou City, new flights will be carried out from Sanya. This will bring the number of flights connecting Hainan with pther cities of the world to 100 and turn the island into an international transportation hub, which will serve more than 2 million tourists a year.

Along with Hainan's air traffic development, only this year Hainan Airlines launched about 10 flights connecting the Chinese cities of Guiyang, Changshu, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Chengdu with the cities of Europe, the US and Southeast Asia. In July, the company intends to start flying on the route Xian (Shaanxi Province, northwest China) - Osaka, in September - between Chengdu (southwestern Sichuan province) and Chicago.

By the end of 2018, Hainan Airlines carried more than 79.88 million passengers, which is 16.7% more compared to 2017. As of December, the company's fleet consisted of 463 aircraft.