Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the green at the beginning of trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, at the opening of trading the MOEX index grew by 0.26% to 3,495.25 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index reached 1,209.9 points (+0.16%).

As of 10:10 a.m. Moscow time, the growth accelerated - the MOEX index was 3,496.79 points (+0.3%), the RTS index rose by 0.16% to 1,209.85 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate at Moscow Exchange currency trading was 91.04 rubles (+0.07%), the euro -to-ruble rate was around 98.95 rubles (+0.08%), the yuan-to-ruble rate was 12.59 rubles (+0.02%).