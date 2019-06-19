Baltic Shipyard may get contracts for two icebreakers in August

SEVASTOPOL, June 19. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard working on three all-purpose nuclear-powered icebreakers can get an order for two more ships by the end of this summer, Chief Executive Officer of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"I think contracts for two next icebreakers will be in August of this year already," the chief executive said.

The Baltic Shipyard founded in 1856 specializes in building surface ships and ice-rated vessels.