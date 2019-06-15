Russia, Belarus agree on about 90% of integration program - minister of economy

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have agreed on about 90% of the integration program between the two countries. The discussion will continue at the meeting of the countries’ prime ministers planned for June 21 in Moscow, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Saturday on the outcomes of the meeting with his Belarusian colleague Dmitry Krutoy.

"Three weeks ago, when Belarusian Prime Minister [Sergei Rumas] arrived, he mentioned the 70% figure in his introduction speech during the discussion with [Russian Prime Minister] Dmitry Medvedev. I think we can say for certain now that about 90% of the document has been agreed on. Yes, there are some details regarding the deadlines, we will continue to develop the existing elements, however, we keep moving towards the 100% mark. I think that the conversation between the two PMs planned for next week on Friday will help us make another considerable step forward," Oreshkin informed.

The minister added that the main goal is to develop the road map of integration, along with the "conceptual document describing the principles on which the development will be based on".

In December 2018, Russian and Belarusian presidents agreed to form an intergovernmental working group on integration development, headed by Russian Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Belarusian Minister of Economy Dmitry Krutoy.