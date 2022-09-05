Many countries have openly hostile stance with regards to Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Many countries are openly hostile to Russia and it is necessary to minimize the negative consequences of their actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"A lot of new factors emerged. There are many states with a hostile attitude towards us that have already taken an openly belligerent position, that take various steps contradicting our interests, causing us harm, damage to our interests. So we need to counterbalance these actions and minimize these negative consequences," he said.