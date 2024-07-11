EEF participants can enter Russia without visas from August 31 to September 8

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The visa-free entry to Russia for participants in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be valid this year from August 31 to September 8.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a relevant resolution.

In 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree that foreign nationals can visit the EEF without issuance of visas. The cabinet publishes a document annually, where it sets the period of EEF attendees’ stay in Russia in view of their participation in the forum.

"To establish that foreign nationals and stateless persons arrive in the Russian Federation in 2024 in connection with participation in the Eastern Economic Forum from August 31 to September 8," the resolution indicates.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 3 to 6. Its key topic will be the Far East development and strengthening of interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region.