Russian interceptor FPV drones destroy Ukrainian heavy-payload UAVs in ramming attack

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Operators of interceptor FPV drones of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed several heavy-payload unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian army in a ramming attack near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operators of interceptor FPV drones of unmanned systems forces of the Battlegroup West destroyed several R-18 UAVs of Ukrainian army units in a ramming attack in the air and at the UAV take-off site near Krasny Liman in the DPR in the special military operation area," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian R-18 UAVs were uncovered by radar teams within the Battlegroup’s area of responsibility. The radar teams immediately directed interceptor FPV drones on combat alert in the air towards the targets, it said.

Russian troops also use the tactic of following enemy drones to their recharge and launch sites to uncover and strike Ukrainian UAV control posts, the ministry reported.

In addition, a Molniya-2 strike drone crew of the Battlegroup West destroyed an UAV control post and manpower of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area. The Ukrainian UAV control post that coordinated flights by multirole strike and reconnaissance drones was uncovered in an urban area, it specified.

"Thanks to the professional skills and well-coordinated actions by servicemen, the target was successfully destroyed. This helped reduce the Ukrainian army’s capability to conduct reconnaissance and deliver strikes on Russian troops that continue advancing and liberating Krasny Liman," the ministry said.