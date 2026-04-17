Tornado-S MLRS crews of Moscow Military District carry out combat training launches

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crews of the Moscow Military District have carried out combat training launches with the use of a remote control panel, the district’s press service reported.

"At a Moscow Military District’s training ground, Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system crews of a rocket artillery brigade held drills to launch rocket strikes with the involvement of mobile fire teams. Particular attention was paid to preparation for the strike using a remote control panel. As the unit's servicemen noted, remote rocket launching is widely used by crews in the special military operation zone, especially during night operations," the statement said.

During the exercise, the military personnel practiced protecting equipment from air attacks and improved their skills in concealed movement in positions.