GENICHESK, April 6. /TASS/. Lancet loitering munitions are capable of operating in adverse weather conditions and hitting their targets even in strong gusts, a senior operator with the Zala Lancet reconnaissance and strike crew of the 18th Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr, call sign "Gudini," told TASS.

The serviceman cited as an example a recent incident in which two kamikaze drones of the Lancet family destroyed a Ukrainian artillery piece on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region in bad weather. "The Orlan-10 [multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle] crew detected a functioning weapon. We then received an order to destroy it. Two loitering munitions were used. Even in poor weather conditions and a strong headwind, the Lancet approached without difficulty and hit the target," the operator said.

Earlier, Gudini told TASS about the destruction of Ukrainian militants on the roof of a building in the Kherson Region who were deploying a Baba-Yaga heavy hexacopter and a US-made M777 howitzer.