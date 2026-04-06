Kalashnikov delivers consignment of surface-to-air guided missiles to Russian troops

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered to the troops a batch of 9M333 surface-to-air guided missiles designed to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and cruise missiles, which are in high demand in the special military operation zone, the press service of the Russian weapons manufacturer reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has delivered another batch of 9M333 surface-to-air guided missiles (SAMs) to a government customer under contractual obligations for 2026. The high-precision SAM is utilized by the Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system and its modifications, which are in high demand in the special military operation zone. The 9M333 SAM is designed to engage air targets at any time of day in conditions where droppable, parachute-based, and modulated organized optical interference is used, including remotely piloted aircraft and cruise missiles. The SAM’s homing head has three operating modes: photocontrast, infrared (IR), and jamming immunity (countermeasures)," the group reported.

Kalashnikov noted that the increase in government contracts for the 9M333 SAM is due to positive feedback on its use in the special military operation zone. "Kalashnikov is fulfilling its obligations thanks to clear production planning, the launch of new production facilities, and the training of professional personnel at its own industrial academy," the company added.