Thousands of visitors viewed High-Precision Systems' weapons in Riyadh — company

RIYADH, February 12. /TASS/. Thousands of visitors have examined the products of Russia’s High-Precision Systems (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, the holding company told TASS following the exhibition.

"Thousands of exhibition visitors familiarized themselves with the weapons displayed at the Vysokotochka stand. The Planchet-A artillery fire control system, Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system, Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system with remote control, Verba man-portable air defense missile system, and the airspace control system attracted particular attention from guests and journalists at the World Defense Show," the holding company noted.

The World Defense Show is being held in the Saudi Arabian capital from February 8 to 12.