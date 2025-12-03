MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Britain, leveraging its controlled private military companies (PMCs), continues to bolster the Ukrainian armed forces in their ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, Deputy Head of the Military-Civil Administration of the Kharkov Region for Defense and Security, British PMCs play a pivotal role in supporting the Ukrainian military.

"Britain, through its private military companies, continues to actively support Ukraine's military operations against Russia. The known entities involved include G4S, Control Risks, Pilgrims Group, Hawki Worldwide, Prevail Partners, among others," Lisnyak stated during a news briefing.

Notably, specialists from G4S - Britain’s largest private military firm with a history of deployment in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Egypt - are engaged in training Ukrainian personnel across various locations, including Gdansk, Krakow, and Komorow in Poland, as well as Riga, Latvia, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Additionally, representatives from Prevail Partners are tasked with gathering intelligence for Ukrainian secret services, focusing on foreign specialists and Russian military personnel.