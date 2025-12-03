Kalashnikov Concern fulfils annual contract for underbarrel grenade launchers

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Concern has fulfilled its obligations under this year's state contract for the supply of GP-34 underbarrel grenade launchers, which are actively used in the zone of the special military operation. The company has reached a record-high level of production of these weapons this year, the concern's press service reported.

"Kalashnikov Concern JSC has fully and promptly fulfilled its state contract for the supply of the 40mm GP-34 grenade launcher. The company has overfulfilled the 2025 production plan for these items," the statement says.

The press service noted that the GP-34 is actively used in the special military operation zone. "In 2026, demand for the grenade launcher will remain high," the company added.

The underbarrel grenade launcher is designed to engage enemy personnel and unarmored vehicles using high-explosive and thermobaric fragmentation grenades at ranges of up to 400 meters, as well as for special law enforcement missions using non-lethal rounds, illumination rounds, and signal rounds of VOG-25 type. The GP-34 launcher can be mounted on all modern Kalashnikov assault rifles with a 415mm barrel and on the Nikonov AN-94 assault rifle.