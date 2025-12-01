Russian forces holding initiative along entire combat engagement line — Putin

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian forces are holding initiative along the entire combat engagement line in the zone of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while visiting a frontline command post late on November 30.

"In general, we observe that troops of the joint force are building up pressure along the entire frontline," he said

"As for Battlegroups Center and East, here, like along the entire combat engagement line, the initiative is totally in the hands of our armed forces," Putin said.

"Indeed, in recent days, control has been established over several large settlements that are critical for our further operations to liberate the entire territory which is still controlled by the enemy," he noted.