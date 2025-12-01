Kalashnikov is developing line of UAVs based on Arkhangel project drones

BERDYANSK /Zaporozhye Region/, December 1. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern is actively developing a new line of UAVs based on drones created by the grassroots defense-industrial initiative Arkhangel, according to Alan Lushnikov, the company's CEO, who shared the update with TASS.

"We are building an entire series inspired by their designs. We took what was available as a foundation and are now refining and expanding upon it," Lushnikov stated during a congress held by a youth organization from the Donetsk People's Republic in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region.

In August, the concern announced a strategic partnership with Arkhangel, the developer of FPV drones, to accelerate the integration of their innovations into Kalashnikov’s production facilities.

About the Arkhangel project

Founded in 2022, Arkhangel is a grassroots initiative driven by a passionate group of enthusiasts. Its project centers are spread across various cities in Russia. In April 2025, Mikhail Filippov, the founder and CEO of Arkhangel, revealed to TASS that the team had unveiled a drone named Arkhangel, capable of reaching speeds up to 280 km/h and engaging targets at distances of up to 50 km. By June, the drone had successfully completed testing in Crimea, demonstrating its operational capabilities.