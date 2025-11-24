Su-57E capable of maneuverable combat even with heavy missiles on board — test pilot

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s latest fifth-generation fighter, the Su-57E, has demonstrated exceptional maneuverability even when heavily armed with long-range air-to-surface missiles capable of destroying radars, according to Sergey Bogdan, chief pilot of the Sukhoi Design Bureau at United Aircraft Corporation (Rostec). In an interview with TASS following the Dubai Airshow, Bogdan highlighted the aircraft’s impressive capabilities.

"All experts understand that equipping an aircraft with air-to-surface weapons significantly limits its G-forces, angles of attack, and overall agility," Bogdan explained. "However, we have shown that the Su-57E can still perform highly maneuverable air combat maneuvers, reaching critical flight modes. We execute all aerobatic routines in full, with the aircraft fully armed - that’s the key distinguishing feature."

During the Dubai display, the Su-57E was showcased carrying four missiles: two air-to-air and two long-range air-to-surface missiles designed for radar destruction. Bogdan noted that these weapons add considerable weight to the aircraft, yet the jet’s aerobatic suite remains comprehensive. "We demonstrated all the maneuvers we previously showcased - critical modes, spins at stall angles of attack. What’s new is that the entire program was performed with weapons onboard," he said.

Bogdan also discussed how the Su-57E’s demonstration differs from those of its international counterparts. "We avoid flying at high speeds during airshows. For example, aircraft like the Rafale or F-35 often accelerate to near transonic speeds, which requires longer distances from spectators and longer demonstration times. The F-35’s display can last twice as long as ours. Our aerobatic program is quite thorough yet concise, allowing both spectators and specialists to fully appreciate the aircraft’s capabilities without the monotony of repetitive maneuvers," he emphasized.

The Dubai Airshow, held from November 17 to 21, marked the third international appearance of the Su-57E.