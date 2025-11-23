Russian forces expanding zone under their control in DPR’s Seversk — DPR head

DONETSK, November 23. /TASS/. Russian forces are expanding the area under their control in the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Inside Seversk, our units continue their advance and are expanding the zone under their control. The situation is developing rapidly," he said on his Telegram channel.

"The republic’s southern areas, the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, a buffer zone. We see our troops advancing. The Battlegroup East continues expanding this buffer zone to ensure the security of the Velikonovoselovsky district of the Donetsk People’ Republic," Pushilin added.