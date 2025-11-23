MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated the villages of Tikhoye and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Battlegroup South, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the village of Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. <...> Units of Battlegroup East, as a result of active offensive actions, liberated the villages of Tikhoye and Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the report said.

The Ukrainian army made seven attempts to unblock their troops encircled in Krasnoarmeysk from the village of Grishino in the past 24 hours, all of which were repelled by the Russian military.

"Seven attacks by the 425th assault regiment, the 32nd mechanized brigade, and the 95th airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian army from the area of the village of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic were repelled with the aim of unblocking the encircled group of Ukrainian forces," according to the report.

Battlegroup Center continues to destroy the encircled Ukrainian formations in Krasnoarmeysk, and it is also clearing the village of Rovnoye, the ministry added.

The Ukrainian army lost around 1,320 troops in the area of the special military operation in the past 24 hours.

In particular, up to 140 troops were lost in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North, up to 220 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup West, over 225 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup South, more than 435 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Center, up to 225 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup East, and up to 75 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia's armed forces destroyed Ukrainian fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities serving the Ukrainian army, as well as destroyed an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

"An S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed, and Ukraine's fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army were damaged," the report said.

Moreover, the Russian forces struck the enemy's temporary deployment points in 148 districts.

Russian air defense systems shot down a guided bomb, a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, and 140 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours.

"Air defense systems shot down a guided aerial bomb, a rocket from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 140 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,933 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 anti-aircraft missile systems, 26,195 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,618 multiple rocket launchers, 31,487 field artillery guns and mortars, and 47,425 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added.