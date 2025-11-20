Russian troops liberate Kupyansk in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin.

"Units of the Battlegroup West have liberated the city of Kupyansk and continue to destroy Ukrainian formations encircled on the left bank of the Oskol River," Gerasimov said.

When the president asked for clarification – "So, that’s it? Did they finish everything?" – the Battlegroup West commander replied in the affirmative.