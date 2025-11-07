Export orders portfolio of Rosoboronexport above $60 bln

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport has formed the portfolio of orders to a record-high amount over $60 bln, the Russian state arms export agency told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport sees its next jubilee coming with the portfolio of orders to the amount over $60 bln, the record high one throughout the history of the company," the arms exporter said.

Rosoboronexport is the sole Russian state agency for exports and imports of products, services and technologies of military, dual and civilian purpose.