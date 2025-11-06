Russia, Myanmar to conduct naval exercise mid-November — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar will conduct joint naval exercises in the middle of November, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, met at the Main Admiralty with a delegation of the Navy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, led by Admiral Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy. The sides discussed a range of naval cooperation issues, including measures to strengthen maritime security and cooperation in the military field, as well as details of the upcoming joint naval exercise MARUMEX, which will take place in the middle of November this year," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy noted the high level of trust and mutual understanding common for Russia-Myanmar naval relations.

The Myanmar Navy’s military delegation made a trip to Vladivostok and visited the Pacific Fleet’s corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov.