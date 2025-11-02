MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the northern and northwestern approaches to Krasnoarmeysk, which were aimed at breaking out of encirclement, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Nine enemy attacks in the northern and northwestern directions aimed at breaking out of encirclement have been repelled," the ministry stated.

Fighters of Russia’s West battlegroup halted an attempt by Ukrainian formations to break through toward the Oskol River south of the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, the ministry added. "An attempt by Ukrainian formations to break through toward the Oskol River south of the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in the Kharkov Region, with the objective of escaping the encirclement, has been thwarted. Fourteen servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 43rd Mechanized Brigade were eliminated, along with three pickup trucks and two quad bikes," the report noted.

Earlier, Russian forces also prevented the landing of another special forces group of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry near Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk), adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.