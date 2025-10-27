Army aviation using new tactical techniques, developments in special op — top brass

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Army aviation personnel are actively using new tactical techniques and technical developments during the special military operation, Russian army aviation chief Colonel Yury Borisikov said.

"Army aviation is actively using new tactics and technical developments during the special military operation. The combat experience is taken into account not only in combat missions but also in cadet training," he said.

The helicopter fleet is being actively updated now, the ministry noted, adding that aviation units are receiving modern Ka-52Ms, Mi-28NMs, the world’s largest serial transport helicopters Mi-26T2B, and various modifications of Mi-8.