Russian air defense systems take down 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have shot down 95 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry noted that overall, since the onset of the special military operation, Russian troops have eliminated 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 89,528 drones, 631 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 25,460 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,598 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 30,364 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 43,694 units of specialized automotive equipment.