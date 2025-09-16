Putin inspects weapons used at Mulino training ground

MULINO /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin watched an exhibition of weapons and special military equipment during a visit to the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, a TASS correspondent reports.

A total of 65 organizations participated in the exhibition, which presented 405 products. Some 125 of them are being purchased and used in the zone of the special military operation, 194 are being tested in combat conditions, 86 have the status of "a prototype."

A wide range of pieces of armaments is represented by Kalashnikov, Technodinamika, Aeroscan (Zala), Arsenal corporations and enterprises of the Moscow government.

The exhibition is split into four expositions. The first is the Street Zone - a line of command and staff vehicles (CSV) of the battalion (squad) commander, developed by the Dnepr group of forces as promising CSVs on various basic chassis. Serial and prototype models of weapons and military equipment undergoing testing in the special military operation zone, various motorized vehicles for assault groups such as buggies, motorcycles, and ATVs.

The second, third and fourth expositions are located in the indoor zone. The second showcases the means of detecting and defeating enemy drones, radar stations (KBB MDP, MSL, AU-80), all types of FPV air defenses (Roi, Zhmil, D-11, Moray Eel, Boomerang, Air Defense Lightning, Fox, Christmas Tree, Archangel, Gadfly, Falcon) and high-explosive fragmentation warheads to them.

As part of the third exposition, the president was shown the means of equipping mobile firing groups and air surveillance posts: smoothbore weapons, optoelectronic reconnaissance equipment, various types of turrets, small arms, including large-caliber, pickup trucks.

The fourth exhibition is devoted to the development of military equipment during the training, which also presents various types of small arms.