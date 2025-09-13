MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian servicemen liberated the settlement of Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Russia’s battlegroup East liberated Novonikolayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 1,370 servicemen in the special operation zone over the past day: Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 240 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to up to 185 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 480 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed more than 240 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out more than 65.

Moreover, Russia’s battlegroup South has defeated Ukraine’s Foreign Legion units in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours.

"The battlegroup South has taken more advantageous positions. It defeated eight Ukrainian brigades and Foreign Legion units near Seversk, Pazeno, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, and Stepanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

The ministry also reported that Russian servicemen had destroyed Ukrainian command posts, launch sites, and storage facilities for long-range drones.

"The Russian Armed Forces destroyed command posts, launch sites, and storage facilities for long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries in 157 areas," the military said.

In addition, Russian air defenses shot down three HIMARS MLRS rockets and 340 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 83,708 drones, 628 anti-aircraft missile systems, 25,079 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,591 multiple launch rocket systems, 29,527 field artillery guns and mortars, and 41,677 units of special military vehicles were destroyed.