Three advanced combat ships enter service with Russian Navy — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The patrol ship Viktor Veliky and the missile corvettes Stavropol and Taifun have entered service with the Russian Navy, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Today three advanced combat ships have entered service with the Navy. An official ceremony [to accept the combat ships for service] was held under the direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev who gave a command via video conferencing from the Main Admiralty to raise the naval flags on the ships," the ministry said in a statement.

"Specifically, the St. Andrew’s flags were hoisted for the first time in the city of Baltiysk aboard the patrol ship Viktor Veliky built for the Black Sea Fleet and the missile corvette Stavropol that entered service with the Baltic Fleet. In the city of Makhachkala, a ceremony was also held to accept the missile corvette Taifun for service with the Black Sea Fleet," the ministry said in a statement.

The patrol ship Viktor Veliky and the missile corvettes Stavropol and Taifun have been built at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga area. The three combat ships have successfully undergone shipbuilders’ sea trials and state tests, the ministry said.

The patrol ship Viktor Veliky was designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) while the missile corvettes Stavropol of Project 21631 and Taifun of Project 22800 were designed, respectively, by the Zelenodolsk Design Bureau in the Republic of Tatarstan and the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau in St. Petersburg (both are part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), it specified.