Russia continues to rearm its air defense troops with S-350, S-400 systems

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces continues to rearm its air defense units with S-350 Vityaz and S-400 Triumf systems to boost their defense capabilities, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Alexander Maksimtsev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"In order to boost defense capabilities protecting administrative and political centers, important sites and regions of the country, as well as battlegroups and logistic support facilities from the enemy’s massive air strikes, the troops are being actively supplied with new Pantsir-SMD self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems. Rearmament with advanced S-350 Vityaz and S-400 Triumf systems continues," Maksimtsev said.

He went on to say that Russian Radio-Technical Troops are receiving advanced Nebo-M, Kasta-VM and Podlet-M radar systems.